Free Agency VanVleet Basketball

Associated Press

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) plays against the Washington Wizards, March 2, in Washington. On Friday, VanVleet agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal to join the Houston Rockets.

 

 Nick Wass

Fred VanVleet bet on himself, and the Houston Rockets are the beneficiaries.

On an opening night of free agency where most big names — Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Kyle Kuzma and more — stayed put, VanVleet is headed to a new home. He agreed to a three-year deal Friday with the Rockets that’ll pay him about $130 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

