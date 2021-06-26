OMAHA, Neb. — With half his roster unavailable because of COVID-19 issues, North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent gave his remaining players two choices before their College World Series game against Vanderbilt on Friday.
Play or forfeit.
"Let me know what you want to do," Avent said he told them. "Took about probably six seconds. That's who they are. We found a way to make it work."
Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in six innings and Vanderbilt beat North Carolina State 3-1 in what ultimately turned out to be the Wolfpack's final game of the season.
The NCAA announced early Saturday that NC State would not continue in the CWS because of COVID-19 protocols and that Vanderbilt would automatically advance to the best-of-three finals starting Monday.
The Wolfpack were more competitive than would have been expected under the circumstances against the No. 4 national seed and reigning national champion Commodores (48-16).
The Friday game was delayed an hour after the NCAA said it needed time to complete "health and safety protocols." NC State (37-19) said in a statement that "several players" had entered the COVID-19 protocol.
Only 13 of the 27 players on the travel roster, including four pitchers, were cleared to play. All but one of the 13 got in the game.
NC State coach Elliott Avent said he found out there was a problem 45 minutes to an hour before the scheduled start time. He said players would be getting re-tested and, if the results were negative, some or all could play Saturday.
Facing Rocker (14-3) isn't easy for any team, especially one with a patchwork lineup and whose four batters at the bottom of the order had combined for 27 at-bats.
"You pitch to them like any other player," Rocker said.
Rocker is a projected top-10 pick in the Major League Baseball draft next month and was the CWS Most Outstanding Player in 2019. There was no CWS last year because of the pandemic.
Matched against Rocker was freshman Garrett Payne (0-1), who had thrown a total of 8 1/3 innings in six relief appearances and found out a half-hour before first pitch he would fill in for scheduled starter Matt Willadsen.
"It's almost going back to playing sandlot," Vandy coach Tim Corbin said. "We didn't know who was going to pitch until five minutes before the game. So there's really nothing you can do about it. You knew he was right-handed. You knew that once we got the information, we started to give the information to the kids real quick."
Vanderbilt's offense has been slow to get going in Omaha, and the Commodores could never get comfortable against their outmanned opponent.
"It shows how tough we are," Sam Highfill said. "We went out and played a heck of a game. It didn't go the way we wanted it to, but we're ready to go out and do it again tomorrow."
NC State had eight hits to Vandy's six, and the bottom of the order went 4 for 14. Highfill, the starting pitcher in a 1-0 win over Vandy on Monday, was error-free as the fill-in first baseman and went 3 for 4.
Down two runs, NC State had the bases loaded in the seventh with their leading home run hitter, Luca Tresh, at bat with two outs. He popped out. They left two runners on base three other innings and stranded a total of 12.
The Commodores were hitless against Payne until they scored twice in the fourth. CJ Rodriguez singled in Dominic Keegan and he came home on a bases-loaded wild pitch.
Payne left to applause from fans and the handful of players and staff in his dugout after he issued a walk to start the sixth. He limited Vandy to two hits in an 87-pitch outing that was his longest of the season. The Wolfpack's run came in the fifth on three singles and a sacrifice fly.
Rocker struck out the first six batters — the first pitcher to do that at the CWS since Virginia's Danny Hultzen in 2011 — before Highfill came to bat.
Highfill hadn't batted in a college game since March 4, 2020, but was a .360 hitter in high school. He got the Wolfpack's first hit, swatting a liner down the right-field line leading off the third, and singled again in the fifth and seventh.
Longhorns beat Mississippi St. 8-5 on Melendez's HR in 9th
OMAHA, Neb. — Ivan Melendez hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, and Texas forced a second bracket final against Mississippi State with an 8-5 College World Series victory in a game that ended early Saturday after a lengthy rain delay.
The No. 2 national seed Longhorns (50-16) won their third straight elimination game and will go to the best-of-three finals next week if they can beat the Bulldogs (47-17) again Saturday night.
"I believe that our team is playing at a very high level, not only with confidence but with their skill set right now and I don't think we're going to give in at all," Texas coach David Pierce said. "The game gets back to even now and we're going to go out and compete like we do and see what happens."
Already in the finals is Vanderbilt. The reigning national champion Commodores automatically advanced when the NCAA announced early Saturday that North Carolina State was out of the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.
Mississippi State had scored three runs in the eighth to tie it 5-5 before Mike Antico drew a leadoff walk against Brandon Smith starting the ninth. Parker Stinnett came on and walked Zach Zubia before Melendez sent a 3-2 pitch deep into the left-center bleachers.
"Off the bat it felt pretty good," Melendez said. "I knew it was a homer for sure."
Following another walk, light rain turned heavy and the grounds crew rolled out the tarp to begin a delay lasting 2 hours, 27 minutes.
"Long night at the ballpark," MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. "We don't throw enough strikes. I think we walked 11 guys tonight. It's hard to beat anybody when you walk 11 guys."
Melendez's homer was his second game-winning hit in less than 24 hours. He had the tie-breaking base hit in the eighth inning in a 6-2 victory over Virginia in a game that ended early Friday.
Melendez had entered the Virginia game 3 for his last 19 at-bats with no RBIs. The All-Big 12 designated hitter is 4 for 10 with a double, homer and five RBIs since.
Texas reliever Tanner Witt, who pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief against Tennessee on Tuesday, encountered control problems after a smooth seventh against the Bulldogs.
He walked three straight to bring in one run, and after Aaron Nixon entered with the bases loaded, Brad Cumbest's hard liner off second baseman Mitchell Daly's glove drove in two more.
Ty Madden was sharp for a second straight start for Texas. He struck out 10 in seven innings in a 2-1 loss to MSU on Sunday. In that game, Bulldogs ace Will Bednar struck out 15 and Texas fanned a CWS-record 21 times.
This time Madden held the Bulldogs to one hit and no runs over his last five innings after MSU took a quick 2-0 lead.
The Longhorns took their first lead in the fifth on Mike Antico's single, and they added two more runs in the seventh after MSU center fielder Rowdey Jordan lost track of Trey Faltine's high fly to start the inning. Faldine ended up on second with a double and scored on Antico's single, and Melendez's base hit made it a three-run game.
