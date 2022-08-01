Tour de France Women Cycling

Associated Press

Netherland’s Annemiek Van Vleuten celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour de France women’s cycling race, Sunday, in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, eastern France.

PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France — Veteran rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the women’s Tour de France for the first time on Sunday after clinching the eighth and final stage in style.

The 39-year-old Van Vleuten won the stage by 30 seconds from Dutch countrywoman Demi Vollering, who also finished the race second overall. Italian rider Silvia Persico was third in the stage, 1 minute, 43 seconds behind the winner.

