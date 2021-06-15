LANCASTER — Two University of Antelope Valley baseball players recently signed contracts in leagues that have partnerships with Major League Baseball.
Tyler Van Marter signed with the Gary SouthShore RailCats, which is located in Gary, Indiana. The RailCats are members of the American Association of Professional Baseball, an official Partner League of Major League Baseball.
Isaiah Ramos signed with the Grand Junction Rockies in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Rockies, formerly a rookie-ball level team in the Colorado Rockies organization, are now an independent baseball team in the Pioneer League, another MLB Partner League.
Ramos is the first Pioneer to play for a professional baseball organization in the states, while Van Marter is the second.
Van Marter’s signing was a whirlwind happening in the span of three days.
“I received a call from one of their scouts and I was on a plane the next day to Milwaukee to watch the team play a road game,” Van Marter said in a UAV press release. “I signed with the team the next day.”
Van Marter, a 6-foot-1 shortstop from Yucaipa, won the Gold Glove in 2019 and had a solid year on the field and at the plate for the Pioneers this season. He had a .337 batting average with a slugging percentage of .616, 29 hits, 26 runs, four home runs, 23 RBIs and just three strikeouts in 23 games this season. He ranked No. 10 nationally in doubles per game (.435) this season. He posted career highs in putouts (5) against Arizona Christian and assists (7) versus Saint Katherine.
He said he noticed immediately a difference in pitching from college to professional baseball.
“Pitchers in the pros know how to pitch,” he said. “They just don’t throw the ball like in college. They know how to locate their pitches. Their velocity is higher and I see pitches that are between 90-94 mph constantly that slide and curve.”
Van Marter struggled at the plate his first six games with the RailCats, but he’s starting to become more comfortable and familiar with the pitching.
He hit his first home run as a pro on June 3 against the Chicago Dogs.
“It felt good,” he said. “You have to capitalize on every mistake the pitcher makes because they don’t make many.”
Van Marter is currently batting .205 with three home runs, one double and eight RBIs.
“Tyler’s growth over the last couple of years was amazing to watch. He was a leader on and off the field,” said UAV head coach Neal White. “His poise and body language in big moments was exactly what every team needs from their leaders. He never shied away from the big moment and we’re excited to watch his continued growth in the game and in life.”
Ramos’ path to professional baseball was just as quick as Van Marter’s. After the Pioneers were eliminated in the semifinals of the 2021 California Pacific Conference Baseball Championships, Ramos was on his way to Colorado.
“I received a call from the manager (Jimmy Johnson of Grand Junction) telling me that he had an open roster spot,” the pitcher said. “I immediately jumped in my car and drove to Colorado. I got there and signed the contract immediately.”
Ramos said there is a “huge” difference between facing batters in college and batters in the Pioneer League.
“They are more disciplined. They don’t swing at every pitch. They wait for their pitch! They are more efficient,” Ramos said. “You have to be more focused by changing speeds and locating your pitches.”
Ramos is a 6-foot left-hander out of Monrovia and was a four-year player for the Pioneers. He finished 5-2 as a starter this past season with a 4.79 ERA, 25 earned runs and 61 strikeouts in 23 games.
He had a high of 13 strikeouts against Cal Lutheran and two games with 11 strikeouts against Bethesda and Providence Christian University.
“Isaiah was a big part of our success over the past few seasons,” White said. “To watch him develop and mature into the man he is today means the world to us as a program. We are excited to watch his career continue and I am honored to have been a part of his progress.”
Ramos currently has a 10.96 ERA and an 0-1 record in four starts for the Rockies. He’s still adjusting to the new batters, allowing 26 earned runs with seven walks and 19 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.
“You have to be more mentally focused,” Ramos said. “You can’t take pitches off. When you do, you give up home runs. So mental focus is key!”
Hearing his name called for the first time in a professional game was a special experience.
“I was in the bullpen warming up and I heard them announce me as the starting pitcher. I had to step off the mound to gather myself,” Ramos said. “Then, I was on the mound warming up and I stepped off again because I couldn’t believe that I was really here…and then the heckling from the fans started. … It was brutal! They talked about my glasses, my pitching motion, everything. I had to get refocused fast!”
To follow Isaiah and the Grand Junction Rockies in the Pioneer League, visit https://pblnetwork.com. For schedule information go to www.milb.com/grand-junction/schedule/.
To follow Van Marter and his progression with the RailCats, visit the American Association Baseball Network at www.aa.baseball.tv. For schedule information go to railcatsbaseball.com.
