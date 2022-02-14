Valley teams get set for Central Section playoffs

Five Valley basketball teams and two soccer squads earned playoff berths in the CIF-Central Section playoffs announced on Saturday.
The Rosamond, Desert and Mojave boys basketball teams, as well as the Rosamond and Boron girls basketball teams and the Rosamond boys and girls soccer teams will all be starting their playoff runs this week.
Both the Rosamond boys basketball and Boron girls basketball teams won undefeated (14-0) High Desert League titles and finished the overall season undefeated.
The Roadrunners (22-0) earned the No. 1 seed in Division 4 and will host every playoff round as the highest seed.
Rosamond plays No. 16 seed Chavez (14-11) in the first round on Tuesday.
Chavez won the South Sequoia League title with a 7-2 record.
Alex Gonzalez leads the Roadrunners with 16.8 points per game, but the team has different leaders almost every game. Garett Kofahl is recording 11.7 rebounds per game, while Sebastian Borrego leads Rosamond with 7.2 steals and 7.2 assists per game.
Also in Division 4, Desert will host Mojave in the first round on Tuesday.
The Scorpions (15-5) finished second to Rosamond in the High Desert League standings, while the Mustangs (11-2) won the Hi-Lo League title with an 8-0 record.
One of Mojave’s two losses on the season is to Desert, while the other is to Rosamond.
The Scorpions defeated the Mustangs 55-39 in the Rosamond Tournament on Dec. 9. It was Mojave’s first game of the season.
The Boron girls basketball team is 20-0 on the season and earned the No. 2 seed in Division 4.
The Bobcats will host their first Central Section playoff game after having to travel for the first three years after they joined the section.
They will play No. 15 seed Redwood (13-13), which finished fourth in the West Yosemite League, in the first round on Wednesday.
The Bobcats have been without senior leader Tatum Wiggs for about two weeks after she sprained her ankle against Rosamond on Jan. 31. But they’re hoping she might be able to play in the playoffs.
The Rosamond girls basketball team (16-10) finished third in the High Desert League.
The Roadrunners are the No. 6 seed in Division 5 and will play host to No. 11 Farmersville in the first round on Wednesday.
Farmersville (14-13) finished fifth in the East Sequoia League with a 4-8 record.
The Rosamond boys soccer team won the High Desert League title with a 12-0-2 record, but still earned a lower seed in the Division 5 playoffs.
The Roadrunners (14-4-3) are ranked No. 12 and will travel to No. 5 Monache in a first-round game on Wednesday.
Monache (5-12-4) finished 2-6-2 for fifth place in the East Yosemite League.
The Rosamond girls soccer team fared better in the rankings than their male counterparts.
The Roadrunners (8-5-2) finished third in the High Desert League and are ranked No. 3 in Division 6.
Rosamond will play host to No. 14 Taft in the first round on Tuesday. Taft (4-14-3) finished sixth in the South Sequoia League (3-8-1).
Alexy Finch is the leading scorer for the Roadrunners, breaking her own school record for goals in a season with 33.
All game times will be at 6 p.m., but are subject to change.
