Valley axe throwers compete at championships

Two Valley residents are competing in the World Axe Throwing League Championships today in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tom “Buddha” Nelson and Travis “TBone” Wilson, of TBone’s Targets Axe Throwing Club in Quartz Hill, are competing together as a duals team, the “Master Bladers.” Nelson is also competing in the single hatchet discipline.
“I am beyond excited,” Nelson said in a press release. “I have been working for a bid to the World Championships for over a year and I couldn’t believe it when I saw my name on this list.”
Nelson competed at last year’s WATL Championships in Atlanta. He finished 94th out of 122 throwers in standard hatchet.
This time around, he’s there with a friend.
“I can’t tell you enough how much I wanted this,” Wilson said. “I got choked up when I got this call, this is the biggest axe throwing event of the year.”
Nelson and Wilson, longtime residents of the Antelope Valley, are two of just three throwers representing California in the WATL Championships this year.
Axe Throwing has become one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Thousands of competitors with members in over 19 countries have competed in leagues and tournaments to make it to the WATL Championships, competing for a $50,000 prize pool.
Nelson begins his single hatchet competition at 9 a.m. today in the Diamond Bracket at Drengr Axe Throwing.
Then, the duo will begin duals competition in the Circle Bracket at 3 p.m. at Lone Star Chop Shop.
Both competitions are double elimination and best-of-3 events.
The Finals will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Billy Bob’s Texas and will be broadcast on ESPN.
