Valley athletes shine on 2nd day of Simi Valley Invite

SIMI VALLEY — Four female athletes from the Antelope Valley and one male athlete won their event on the second day of the Simi Valley Invitational on Saturday.
Paraclete’s Zariah Walker won the 200-meter invitational race at the Simi Valley Invitational on Saturday.
Walker won with a time of 25.07 seconds on her 16th birthday.
Walker also finished fourth in the 100 invitational (12.29).
Quartz Hill’s Kaitlyn Cimmarusti won the 100 meter hurdles invitational (15.30) and Paraclete’s Lauren Dace was sixth (16:31).
Dace won the 300 hurdles rated (50.85) and Highland’s Farah Williams was seventh (53.65).
Highland’s Eriel Banks won the rated 100 hurdles (17.10) and Highland’s Sade Vasquez was fourth (17.83).
Quartz Hill’s Laisette Rachel finished second in the 800 invitational (2:22.40).
Lancaster’s Mikalyn Chambers was second in the 100 hurdles seeded (16.51) and Quartz Hill’s Sanaiya Watkins was seventh (20.05).
Highland’s Lanai Gant finished eight in the seeded 200 (26.41) and second in the rated 400 (60.59).
Quartz Hill’s Lea Rachal was ninth in the rated 400 (63.84).
Quartz Hill’s Vanessa Montenegro was ninth in the 800 seeded (2:41.21) and Paraclete’s Clarisse Angeles was 12th (2:45.88).
Highland’s Wynter Wilson was second in the 800 rated (2:33.70), Highland’s Vanessa Pena was fourth (2:36.48), Highland’s Janelle Torres was fifth (2:43.15), Highland’s Alma Sophia Espinoza Urena was sixth (2:44.80), Paraclete’s Kiera Carr was seventh (2:45.44) and Quartz Hill’s Andelin Briggs was ninth (2:46.70).
Quartz Hill’s relay team of Eunate Anguiano Uriahs, Laisette Rachal, Lea Rachal and Kaitlyn Cimmarusti were second in the 4400 relay invitational (4:20.89).
Highland’s team of Gabriella Lomeli, April Navas, Keira Nalborczyk and AngelLyka Gambrell were fourth in the seeded 4x400 (4:45.70).
Highland’s team of Wynter Wilson, Kaylee Miranda, Ama Sophia Espinoza Urena and Vanessa Pena were fifth in the rated 4x400 relay (4:51.82).
The Highland relay team of Mia Jackson, Lanai Gant, Kayla Davenport and Eriel Banks finished fourth in the seeded 4x100 relay (51.60).
In boys results, Highland’s Matthew Donis won the rated 800 meters (1:57.92) and Quartz Hill’s Tony Ruiz was fifth (2:05.13).
Highland’s Brandon Johnson finished sixth in the 100 invitational (11.00) and teammate Marcus Hill was seventh (11.10).
Palmdale’s Isaiah McIntyre was fifth in the seeded 100 (11.48), teammate Donald Green was sixth (11.48) and Highland’s Sincere Smith was seventh (11.60).
Quartz Hill’s Tevaughn Graham was fourth in the seeded 200 (22.84).
Highland’s Jorge De La O Santillan was fifth in the seeded 400 (51.88).
Highland’s Roman Oliva was sixth in the rated 400 (52.84) and quartz Hill’s Kevin Roland-Erhahon was seventh (53.06).
Highland’s Cesar Cuevas was fourth in the invitational 800 (1:58.12).
Quartz Hill’s Amarion Woods was third in the rated 110 hurdles (17.32) and teammate Oliver Weese was eighth (18.07).
Woods was fourth in the rated 300 hurdles (45.17) and Weese was sixth (45.35).
Highland teams finished sixth and seventh in the invitational 4x100 relay.
The Highland team of Sincere Smith, Marcus Hill, Kaleb Alexander and Brandon Johnson was sixth (43.16) and the team of Kaden Tyson, Simeon Smith, Malikye Plummer and Oghenero Adigheji was seventh (47.07).
The Lancaster team of Elijah Perryman, Nabil Stewart, Juan Valencia and Issaiah McCorvey was second in the rated 4x400 relay (3:53.06) and the Quartz Hill team of Jacob Perkins, Jeremiah Shaw, Ethan Griffith and Jaden Graham was fifth (4:14.53).
The Highland team of Luis Galvez, Baruc Gracia, Daniel Linares and Brock Berrios was third in the invitational 4x800 (9:18.90) and the Palmdale’s team of Luis Garcia, Neery Daurte, Sebastian Garcia and Cristian Vazquez was fifth (9:39.83).
