Valley athletes shine at Mt. SAC

WALNUT — Seven of the Valley’s track and field athletes competed at the 63rd Mt. SAC Relays this past weekend.
Quartz Hill’s five athletes put up record numbers, while a freshman from Lancaster took first in the girls discus and Highland’s Matthew Donis continued his stellar senior season.
Quartz Hill’s 4x200 girls relay team of Brandee Hollins, Lea Rachal, Saniya Watkins and Adonijah Currie broke the school record in the invitational race with a time of 1 minute, 38.84 seconds, good for third place.
The Royals were also .15 seconds away from the school record in the 4x100 seeded relay with a time of 47.58 seconds for second place. The top four finishers all broke the meet record of 47.88.
Currie finished second behind an out-of-state runner in the girls invitational 200 with a personal-record time of 23.80, which is the fastest time in the state this season. She also won the girls invitational 400 with a personal-record time of 54.14, which is the third-fastest time in the state.
Watkins finished second in the girls seeded 100 hurdles in 14.64, which is the second-fastest time in school history. The winner of the race, Ileen Emerson, broke the meet record by .01 seconds. She ran 14.46, while the meet record was 14.47.
Quartz Hill’s Adonyss Currie was involved in a photo finish in the boys seeded 100 as he and two other runners finished in 10.67. Adonyss ended up tied for second with an exact time of 10.668, just .05 off the school record. The winner of the race finished in 10.663.
Lancaster freshman Reagan Billett posted a rebound victory in the girls seeded discus, finishing first with a throw of 116 feet, 2 inches.
Billett nervously fouled in her first two warmups and then fouled twice in her first two throws of the competition.
Her third throw got her the lead and she followed with a 112-02 and 111-05 before a foot foul on her final attempt.
“It was a quite a rebound,” Lancaster coach Amos Wellington said.
Billett was undefeated in Golden League meets this season, with her longest throw at 118.
Matthew Donis did not compete in his signature event, the 3,200, instead opting to run in the boys 1,600 en route race and the boys 1-mile invitational race.
He finished second to Clovis East’s Carter Spradling in both events. Donis ran a PR of 4:09.66 in the 1,600 and a PR of 4:10.96 in the 1-mile.
The athletes will turn their attention to the Golden League track prelims and field event finals on Wednesday at Antelope Valley College.
The Royals girls won their ninth consecutive undefeated league title, going 7-0, while the Quartz Hill boys also went 7-0 to win their first league title since 2012.
The Royals had other school records fall this year as Brianne Smith broke the 3,200 twice (at Redondo HS and Arcadia invitationals) and the 1,600 in Arcadia on April 8. She is committed to Utah State.
Adonijah Currie is committed to Arizona State and Laisette Rachal is committed to Eastern Michigan.
Golden League field events will begin at 10:30 a.m., while the track prelims will start at 1 p.m.
