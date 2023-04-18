 Skip to main content
Track and Field | 63rd Mt. SAC Relays

Valley athletes shine at Mt. SAC

Royals set school record, Eagles, Bulldogs also post top marks

WALNUT — Seven of the Valley’s track and field athletes competed at the 63rd Mt. SAC Relays this past weekend. 

Quartz Hill’s five athletes put up record numbers, while a freshman from Lancaster took first in the girls discus and Highland’s Matthew Donis continued his stellar senior season.

