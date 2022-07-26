 Skip to main content
High School Football | All-CIF-Southern Section

Valley athletes honored by CIF

Quartz Hill’s Agnor, Crawford earn top accolades in Div. 12

With three local teams reaching at least the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section 11-man football playoffs in the fall 2021 season, the Valley had 16 players represented on the all-CIF teams and four represented on the all-CIF 8-man teams.

Quartz Hill won the CIF-SS Division 12 championship with a 43-8 victory over Compton on Nov. 27. The Royals also won the CIF State Division 6AA Southern Regional championship and were runners-up in the Division 6AA state championship game.

