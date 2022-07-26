Valley athletes honored by CIF

With three local teams reaching at least the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section 11-man football playoffs in the fall 2021 season, the Valley had 16 players represented on the all-CIF teams and four represented on the all-CIF 8-man teams.
Quartz Hill won the CIF-SS Division 12 championship with a 43-8 victory over Compton on Nov. 27. The Royals also won the CIF State Division 6AA Southern Regional championship and were runners-up in the Division 6AA state championship game.
As such, the Royals picked up the Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards for Division 12 and had seven players named to the first team.
The Offensive Player of the Year award went to senior quarterback Chalin “CJ” Crawford, while the Defensive Player of the Year was senior linebacker Aiden Agnor.
Crawford passed for a total of 1,819 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, completing 132 of 238 attempts with 10 interceptions.
But he was also a huge threat with his legs as he rushed for 557 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for eight two-point conversions.
Agnor averaged 12.7 tackles per game with 152 total tackles, including 77 solo, with 4.5 sacks, three caused fumbles, two interceptions, 25 tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries. He also scored three rushing touchdowns for the Royals.
Agnor was in a head-on collision at the end of June as he was on his way to work as a firefighter. He endured several life-saving surgeries throughout two weeks, but ultimately succumbed to his extensive injuries on July 11. His final football season will be something his friends and family will always be able to cherish.
A memorial for Agnor will take place at 10 a.m. today at Central Christian Church, 3131 West Ave. J, Lancaster. It will also be livestreamed at youtu.be/gKyb3JqpKYQ.
Quartz Hill senior wide receiver Nick Williams, junior offensive lineman Ethan Leos, senior defensive back Tevaughn Graham, senior defensive lineman Drake Stanton, junior running back Ashtin Dupleasis, senior defensive lineman Tylen McKeever and senior kicker/defensive back Franco Bella were all named to the Division 12 first team.
Williams caught 62 passes for 892 yards and six touchdowns at wide receiver. He also recorded 60 tackles (24 solo), two interceptions, six passes defended and two fumble recoveries. Leos helped the Royals score 40 rushing touchdowns and 12 passing touchdowns as an offensive lineman.
Graham picked up 90 tackles (39 solo), three sacks, three quarterback hurries, one interception, one pass defended and one fumble recovery, while Stanton led the Royals with 5.5 sacks and added 54 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for a loss, nine hurries, four passes defended, two fumble recoveries and four caused fumbles.
Dupleasis led the Royals in rushing yards and touchdowns, rushing for 1,370 yards and 18 touchdowns on 194 carries, while McKeever led the team with 14 quarterback hurries and added 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one caused fumble, one blocked punt and 35 tackles (11 solo).
Bella, the Golden League Kicker of the Year who will be playing football at Lawrence Technological University, finished 4-for-7 in field goal attempts with his longest a 41-yard conversion, 27-for-34 in PATs and amassed 3,421 kickoff yards. He also punted for 827 yards with four inside the 20 and a 54-yard punt on the season.
On defense, he recorded 29 tackles and three interceptions — one for a touchdown. He also had two touchdown receptions.
Palmdale lost to Northview, 28-14, in the Division 10 semifinals, earning three all-CIF honors — senior running back Anthony Woods, senior offensive lineman Dominic Cannon and senior linebacker/free safety Devin Wilson.
Woods, the Golden League Running Back of the Year, finished with 1,583 yards on 142 carries and 24 rushing touchdowns, including five in a playoff game against West Torrance where he picked up 306 yards.
Cannon averaged 4.5 tackles per game, finishing with 45 tackles — 20 solo — 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and one pass defensed. He helped the Falcons score 64 touchdowns on the season.
Wilson recorded 66 tackles (29 solo) with 5.5 tackles for a loss, half a sack, one quarterback hurry, one pass defensed, two fumble recoveries and two caused fumbles.
Highland lost to Serrano 18-12 in the Division 8 semifinals and had three players earn CIF honors — junior running back Brandon Johnson, junior linebacker Aydehn Kingsberry and sophomore running back/linebacker Adonte Medley.
Johnson, the Golden League MVP, rushed for 1,580 yards on 169 carries with 24 rushing touchdowns and one touchdown reception, while Kingsberry, the Golden League Defensive Player of the Year, recorded 74 tackles (31 solo) with six sacks, seven quarterback hurries, 22 tackles for a loss, one caused fumble, one interception and one pass defensed.
Medley made 84 tackles (48 solo) with 18 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and three caused fumbles. He also scored three touchdowns — all in the playoffs.
Paraclete lost in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs, but senior wide receiver/defensive back Treyshun Hurry was recognized on the all-CIF team.
Hurry caught 36 receptions for 801 yards and 11 touchdowns in the first eight games of Paraclete’s season, while also recording 19 tackles (15 solo) and one pass defended.
Lancaster Baptist reached the 8-man Division 2 quarterfinals, but lost to Faith Baptist. They had four players recognized on the all-CIF team — junior Filipe De Paula Rosa and senior Ozcar Vallejo to the Division 2 first team and junior Daniel Flores and senior Jon Hobbs to the second team.
De Paula Rosa rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns, while also catching 30 receptions for 508 yards and 13 touchdowns. The junior was also solid on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with 67 total tackles (28 solo), two interceptions, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and three caused fumbles.
Vallejo rushed for 826 yards and 17 touchdowns, caught eight passes for 65 yards and one touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He also recorded 74 tackles (38 solo) with two interceptions, four passes defensed and one caused fumble.
Flores recorded 88 tackles (44 solo) with five interceptions, three passes defended and two caused fumbles, while Hobbs recorded 60 tackles (22 solo), two sacks, three passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and two caused fumbles.
