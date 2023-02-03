 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Football | Antelope Valley vs Victor Valley All-Star Football Classic

Valley All-Stars prep for Saturday’s game

  • 0
AV All-Stars

MEGAN WIDICK/Special to the Valley Press

The Antelope Valley senior All-Star linemen listen to instruction from one of their coaches on Thursday at Palmdale High School. The athletes are preparing to take on the top seniors from Victor Valley in an All-Star Game on Saturday at AVC.

The top seniors from the Antelope Valley have been practicing for the 2022-23 Antelope Valley vs Victor Valley All-Star Football Classic for the past couple of weeks.  

The athletes were hard at work on Thursday at Palmdale High School as they prepare to take on the best senior athletes from the Victor Valley at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Antelope Valley College, 3041 West Ave K, Lancaster, CA 93536.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.