Valley All-Stars prep for Saturday’s game

The top seniors from the Antelope Valley have been practicing for the 2022-23 Antelope Valley vs Victor Valley All-Star Football Classic for the past couple of weeks.
The athletes were hard at work on Thursday at Palmdale High School as they prepare to take on the best senior athletes from the Victor Valley at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Antelope Valley College, 3041 West Ave K, Lancaster, CA 93536.
The All-Star Game was revived last year by Inland Empire Sports. The AV All-Stars walked away with a 12-8 victory last year under head coach James Vondra.
Fresh off of a CIF championship, this year’s team is led by Lancaster head coach Brandon Rivers.
The game is sponsored by The Association of the Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS).
Tickets start at $12 for adults and $10 for children and students (students must show school ID).
Look for a full feature on the big game in Saturday’s paper.
