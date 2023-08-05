Britain Cycling Worlds

Associated Press

USA’s Jennifer Valente (center) celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the Women’s Elite Scratch Race, alongside Netherlands’ Maike van der Duin (left) who won silver and New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond, who won bronze, at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, Friday, in Glasgow, Scotland. 

 

 Tim Goode

Jennifer Valente kept the Americans atop the podium at the cycling world championships on Friday.

The Olympic champion in the multidiscipline omnium, Valente bided her time in the peloton for most of the 40-lap endurance event known as the scratch race. But with one lap to go, the 28-year-old from San Diego sprinted around the outside of Poland’s Daria Pikulik in Turns 1 and 2, then held off Dutch rider Maike van der Duin at the line to capture the gold medal.

