LOS ANGELES — Jordan Sanders had a season-high 24 points, Endyia Rogers scored nine of her 16 points in overtime, and Southern California beat No. 25 Washington State 81-77 on Saturday night.
Jordyn Jenkins, a 6-foot-2 freshman, added season highs of 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for USC (6-5, 4-5 Pac-12). The Trojans have won seven in a row against Washington State and three straight overall.
Sisters Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker combined to make nine 3-pointers and score 49 points for the Cougars (7-2, 5-2). Washington State, which played the program’s first game as a team ranked in the Top 25, had its four-game win streak snapped.
Charlisse Leger-Walker, who finished with 26 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 69-68 lead with 2:45 to play but Rogers answered with a 3 and USC led the rest of the way. Sanders and Angel Jackson, who finished with 12 points, each made a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal it.
The Trojans shot 47% (29 of 62) from the field and made 18 of 20 from the foul line.
Jackson’s layup with 4:58 left in the fourth quarter gave USC a 12-point lead but Washington State scored 14 of the next 16 points, including two free throws by Charlisse Leger-Walker to make it 64-all with 5.8 seconds left and, ultimately, force overtime. She then stole a pass near midcourt but did not get off shot before the end of regulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.