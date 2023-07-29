Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Basketball

Associated Press

LeBron James (left) poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice on Monday at USC.

LOS ANGELES — As Bronny James continues to recover after going into cardiac arrest, his Southern California teammates have been at practice to prepare for a 10-day exhibition tour of Greece and Croatia that begins next week.

The tour will run from from Aug. 5-15 and see the Trojans visit Athens and Mykonos, Greece, and Dubrovnik, Croatia. Teams are allowed to go on a foreign tour once every four years under NCAA rules.

