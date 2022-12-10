USC UCLA Football

USC quarterback Caleb Williams (left) shares a hug with head coach Lincoln Riley after USC defeated UCLA 48-45 on Nov. 19. The Trojans play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.

 

ARLINGTON, Texas — After missing its chance to get into the College Football Playoff, Southern California is going to the Cotton Bowl to play the highest-ranked Group of Five team in a stadium where coach Lincoln Riley won a few championships before taking over the Trojans.

Two days after losing in the Pac-12 championship game, when a win very likely would have put them in the four-team CFP playoff, the Trojans got matched Sunday to play American Athletic Conference champion Tulane on Jan. 2. Both are 11-2 teams that have made record improvements this season.

