USC UCLA Football

Associated Press

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates after USC defeated UCLA 48-45 on Saturday in Pasadena. Williams had 503 yards of total offense.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

PASADENA — Caleb Williams bolstered Southern California’s push for a possible spot in the College Football Playoff with the biggest game of his career against the Trojans’ archrival.

He also might have to book a trip to New York next month as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.