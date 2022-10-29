Washington St USC Football

Associated Press

USC quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs past Washington State defensive back Sam Lockett III (0) on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles. Williams and the No. 10 Trojans play at Arizona today.

 

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

TUCSON, Ariz. — Southern California’s bye could not have come at a better time.

The time off not only gave the 10th-ranked Trojans an opportunity to get healthy, it allowed them a chance to reflect and refocus after an emotional 43-42 loss to No. 14 Utah.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.