LOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson knocked down a clutch jumper with 1:35 left and added a pair of clutch free throws in the closing seconds and Kobe Johnson hit four straight from the line as Southern California held off Colorado, 68-61 in a Pac-12 Conference battle on Thursday night.

KJ Simpson pulled the Buffaloes within one with his jumper with two minutes to play, but the team committed several untimely turnovers down the stretch and misfired on two late 3-pointers in the final half-minute.

