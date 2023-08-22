USC Cohen Football

Associated Press

Southern California president Carol L. Folt (right)introduces Jennifer Cohen (left) as athletic director at the university on Monday in Los Angeles. Cohen is the first female athletic director in USC history.

 

 Richard Vogel

LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Cohen has been hired as Southern California’s athletic director after seven years in the same post at the University of Washington.

“There was one clear candidate who stood out,” USC President Carol Folt said of Cohen during a news conference Monday. “She’s passionate, accomplished and equally regarded as a fierce competitor.”

