LOS ANGELES — For a coach who took three Oklahoma teams to the College Football Playoff, Lincoln Riley sure doesn’t profess much interest in the rankings that are telling the college football world he’s got a shot to get No. 9 Southern California in there as well.

“I don’t even look at them,” Riley said. “Ask all my friends back in Oklahoma. I don’t care about them. Most of the time, I don’t even know what it is, because it doesn’t matter right now. It does not matter one bit. You can be ranked whatever. You go lose, it don’t matter. You keep winning, it takes care of itself. ... It matters none. I spend not 1% of my energy, brain power, attention — I could not care less. I care about it at one time, and that’s the last one. That’s all that matters.”

