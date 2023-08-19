Puerto Rico US Basketball

Associated Press

The United States’ Anthony Edwards dunks against Puerto Rico on Aug. 7 in Las Vegas. Edwards led the US with 21 points in a 108-86 win over Greece on Friday in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

 

 John Locher

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — A fast start was all that USA Basketball needed to remain unbeaten as it keeps moving closer to the World Cup.

Anthony Edwards scored 21 points, Cam Johnson added 13 and the U.S. never trailed Friday in a 108-86 win over Greece in a World Cup tune-up game for both teams.

