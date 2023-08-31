World Cup US Jordan Basketball

Jordan forward Rondae Hollis Jefferson (24) goes over the top of US guard Anthony Edwards (10) during the first half of a Basketball World Cup Group C match, Wednesday, in Manila, Philippines.

 

 Michael Conroy

MANILA, Philippines — Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher.

Anthony Edwards scored 22 points and the Americans completed an easy march through the group stage Wednesday, beating Jordan 110-62 to improve to 3-0 and finish atop Group C. Second-round play for the U.S. starts Friday against Montenegro.

