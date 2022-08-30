BARRANQUILLA, Colombia — USA Basketball is on the brink of qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

John Jenkins scored 26 points and the U.S. defeated Colombia 95-77 on Monday night in a second-round qualifying game. The win put the Americans in position to clinch a spot in the World Cup — to be held a year from now in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia — when the next window of games takes place in mid-November.

