Puerto Rico US Basketball

United States head coach Steve Kerr (right) speaks with assistant coach Erik Spoelstra (third from left) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game against Puerto Rico, Aug. 7, in Las Vegas.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The players and coaches on USA Basketball’s roster for the World Cup that starts next week are in possession of a combined 16 NBA championship rings.

The breakdown of those rings: Coaches 15, Players 1.

