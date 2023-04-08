Canada Women's World Championship Hockey

The Canadian Press via AP

United States defender Caroline Harvey (4) celebrates her goal against Switzerland with teammate Taylor Heise (27) during the first period on Friday at the Women’s World Hockey Championships in Brampton, Ontario.

 Nathan Denette

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Abbey Murphy scored at seven seconds for the fastest goal in women’s world hockey championship history and the United States routed Switzerland 9-1 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in Group A play.

In the night game, captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored her 100th and 101st goals for Canada in a 5-1 victory over the Czech Republic that kept the Canadians even with the Americans. Finland improved to 2-0 in Group B, beating Germany 3-0.

