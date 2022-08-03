APTOPIX United States Canada CONCACAF Women Soccer

Associated Press

United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women’s Championship final soccer match against Canada on July 18 in Monterrey, Mexico.

The U.S. women’s national team is set to face England at Wembley Stadium, the first of two European matches as the United States prepares to defend its title at the 2023 World Cup.

But there’s a catch: The Oct. 7 match is contingent on England securing its spot in the World Cup in qualifying games in September.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.