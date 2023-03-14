US Coach Salaries Soccer

United States head coach Gregg Berhalter gestures during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against the Netherlands, Dec. 3, at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Berhalter remains a candidate to stay as the US men’s national team coach after an investigation into a 1992 domestic violence allegation involving his wife when they were dating.

NEW YORK — Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to stay on as the U.S. men’s national team coach after a report by a law firm determined he did not improperly withhold information about a 1992 domestic violence allegation involving the woman who later became his wife.

The report, released publicly Monday by the U.S. Soccer Federation, also concluded that Berhalter’s conduct “likely constituted the misdemeanor crime of assault on a female.”

