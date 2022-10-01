Australia Basketball World Cup

United States coach Cheryl Reeve (center) talks with her players during their semifinal game against Canada, Friday, at the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia. The US won 83-43.

SYDNEY — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament.

Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43 on Friday. The 43 points was the fewest scored in a semifinal game in World Cup history.

