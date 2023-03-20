 Skip to main content
World Baseball Classic | Semifinals: US 14, Cuba 2

US routs Cuba to reach World Baseball Classic final

WBC Baseball Cuba U.S.

Associated Press

The United States' Paul Goldschmidt (46) gestures after scoring on a hit by Nolan Arenado during the fourth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against Cuba, Sunday, in Miami. The US won 14-2.

MIAMI — Trea Turner, Paul Goldschmidt and an unrelenting U.S. lineup kept putting crooked numbers on the scoreboard, a dynamic display of the huge gap between an American team of major leaguers and Cubans struggling on the world stage as top players have left the island nation.

Turner homered twice to give him a tournament-leading four, driving in four runs to lead the U.S. to a 14-2 rout Sunday night and advance the defending champion Americans to the World Baseball Classic final.

