NWSL Investigation USWNT Soccer

In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the United States’ Becky Sauerbrunn plays in an international friendly soccer match against Portugal in Philadelphia. Players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team, including Sauerbrunn, are trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer.

As the United States was preparing for its game Friday against England at Wembley Stadium, players were trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer.

“We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry,” said defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

