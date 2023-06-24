Club World Cup US Soccer

Associated Press

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema holds up the FIFA Club World Cup trophy on Feb. 15 in Madrid, Spain. The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams.

 

 Manu Fernandez

GENEVA — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the 2026 World Cup.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.