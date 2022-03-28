Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 57F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.