WCup Iran United States Soccer

Associated Press

The United States’ Shaq Moore (18) and Yunus Musah celebrate after defeating Iran in a World Cup Group B match on Nov. 29 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

 

 Ashley Landis

DOHA, Qatar — Now the United States men’s soccer team recedes into the background of American sports for the next 3½ years.

While the Americans’ four World Cup matches averaged 12.2 million viewers on Fox, their 27 games on rated English-language networks from the start of 2020 through this fall averaged 668,000, according to Nielsen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.