Australia Basketball World Cup

The United States’ Ariel Atkins (7) shoots as South Korea’s Kim Danbi (left) attempts to block during their game at the Women’s Basketball World Cup, Monday, in Sydney, Australia.

SYDNEY — A’ja Wilson and the U.S. put on quite a show, breaking the World Cup scoring mark in a record rout of South Korea.

Brionna Jones scored 24 points and Wilson added 20 to help the U.S. beat South Korea 145-69 on Monday. Shakira Austin’s layup with 9 seconds left helped the Americans break Brazil’s record of 143 points set in 1990.

