WCup England United States Soccer

Associated Press

Antonee Robinson of the United States (right) challenges for the ball with England’s Bukayo Saka during the World Cup Group B soccer match on Friday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. The two teams played to a scoreless draw.

AL KHOR, Qatar — Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup.

That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.

