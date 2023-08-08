 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Soccer | Women’s World Cup | US National Team

US falls out of World Cup

National team’s future full of uncertainty

  • 0
APTOPIX WWCup Sweden US Soccer

Associated Press

The United States’ players react during a penalty shootout in a Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Sweden on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia. The two teams played to a scoreless draw and the US lost 5-4 on penalty kicks.

MELBOURNE, Australia — The rest of the world has finally caught up to the United States.

The once-dominant Americans crashed out of the Women’s World Cup on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday. It was the earliest exit ever for the four-time tournament champions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.