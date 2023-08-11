Britain Cycling Worlds

Associated Press

The United States’ Chloe Dygert competes in the Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial on day eight of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships on Thursday in Stirling, Scotland.

 

 Jane Barlow

The plan was for Chloe Dygert to win the world championship in the time trial, then carry that momentum toward the Summer Olympics, where the American road cycling star would be the favorite to win the gold medal.

That was three years, a career-threatening crash and immeasurable heartache ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.