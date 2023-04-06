Japan US Women Hockey

United States forward Hilary Knight (21) shoots the puck wide on Japan goaltender Miyuu Masuhara (20) during the first period at the women's world hockey championship, Wednesday, in Brampton, Ontario.

 

 Nathan Denette

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Alex Carpenter scored twice and the United States beat Japan 7-1 on Wednesday to open group play in the women’s world hockey championship.

Also in Group A, Ann-Renee Desbiens made 11 saves and two-time defending champion Canada beat Switzerland 4-0 in the night game in front of 3,510 fans at the 5,000-seat CAA Centre. Earlier in Group B, Jenniina Nylund had three goals to help Finland rout France 14-1.

