COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The setting was Herning not Beijing, but the United States will still be pleased with a 5-2 comeback win over Olympic champion Canada in group play at the women’s hockey world championship on Tuesday.

Megan Keller had a goal and an assist to help the Americans beat their longtime rival and close out group play undefeated in central Denmark. The teams are heavy favorites to meet again in Sunday’s final.

