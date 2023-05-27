BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The United States completed a perfect group stage at the Under-20 World Cup for the first time.

The Americans beat Slovakia 2-0 in San Juan on Friday to top Group B, with Cade Cowell scoring before halftime from a counterattack and Niko Tsakiris adding the second in injury time. Ecuador secured second spot in the group with a 9-0 win over Fiji.

