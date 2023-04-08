Masters Golf

Associated Press

Sam Bennett walks off the 18th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday in Augusta, Ga. Bennett, the US Amateur champion, was second before play was suspended.

 Charlie Riedel

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sam Bennett wants to be known for more than the tattoo he carries on his left forearm, the poignant story of his late father that led to it, and the ever-present advice it offers that has carried him around Augusta National.

“Don’t wait to do something,” the tattoo reads. Signed, “Pops.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.