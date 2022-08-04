Dodgers Giants Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urias pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday.

 Jeff Chiu

SAN FRANCISCO — Julio Urias won his eighth consecutive decision and Miguel Vargas drove in two runs in his major league debut as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Urias (11-6) threw six scoreless innings, struck out six and didn't issue a walk. The Dodgers -- who wore patches on their gray jerseys to honor Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully, who died Tuesday -- won their fourth in a row and for the seventh time in eight games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.