LOS ANGELES — Bryce Harper's return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup got off to a rough start.

The two-time NL MVP went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in his return just 160 days after Tommy John surgery, and Philadelphia lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-1 on Tuesday night as Julio Urías allowed one hit and struck out 10 in seven innings.

