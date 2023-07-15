Dodgers Mets Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the New York Mets during the fourth inning on Friday in New York. Urías and three relievers combined for a one-hitter in the Dodgers' 6-0 win.

 Mary Altaffer

NEW YORK — Julio Urías combined with three relievers on a one-hitter as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 6-0 Friday night.

The left-hander pitched six innings and allowed only a leadoff double to Brandon Nimmo that was initially ruled a home run. Mookie Betts hit a bases-loaded RBI single and Freddie Freeman followed with a two-run double after the Dodgers were held hitless by Justin Verlander (3-5) for 4.1 innings despite drawing six walks.

