Dodgers Brewers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías throws to the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning, Monday, in Milwaukee. Urías allowed four hits and struck out six in five shutout innings and the Dodgers won 4-0.

MILWAUKEE — Julio Urías continued his career-long pattern of shutting down lineups after the All-Star break.

The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers hope he can stay hot all the way through the postseason.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.