Up for a new challenge

Before even seeing the campus in person, Quartz Hill golfer Kylie Warner verbally committed to the University of North Dakota.
The senior matched 90% with the university on the National Collegiate Scouting Association recruiting website.
“It hit all the marks,” Warner said about North Dakota. “So, I decided to reach out to (the women’s golf coach) and he reached back out to me and said that he was looking for someone for 2023. The first phone call we had, I kind of made an oral commitment towards going there.
“I had already looked at pictures and everything and (the campus) looked beautiful, so I knew I couldn’t go wrong either way.”
Warner made her decision official on Nov. 9 when she signed her National Letter of Intent in front of family, friends and faculty in the Quartz Hill High School library.
Warner took her official visit to North Dakota the weekend before she signed, and said the campus was beautiful.
“It is nice and it’s pretty,” she said. “It’s cold, but I’ll get used to it. We play in the Summit League Conference, so we play in Las Vegas, we play in Minnesota, we play in Washington. We just get to travel and I find that really cool.”
She also enjoyed the tight-knit college community.
“Everyone supports all of the sports, so that’s nice,” Warner said. “(The coach) says that everyone will know your name and they’ll support you. That’s kind of cool. Especially from being from this area, I know it’s smaller, but not a lot of people support, especially golf. So it’s nice to know that no matter the sport there, they’re all going to support you.”
Warner also likes her new coach, Travis Amendt, who just finished his second year as the North Dakota head coach.
“He’s super cool,” she said. “He’s just a great guy. He really is trying to rebuild University of North Dakota’s golf program, just because the previous coach, he wasn’t really super interested (in that). He was just recruiting anybody locally. So, (Amendt) really is focusing on trying to get girls that are going to make the program better. The main goal is, obviously, to beat North Dakota State, because they’ve been kicking our butts in the golf program.”
Warner is going to be a part of that renaissance with four other incoming freshmen.
She signed a 75% athletic scholarship and has some extra money because of her high GPA, but she is applying to more academic scholarships.
“What’s really nice about the coach is he said whatever I don’t get academic-wise, he’ll cover the rest,” she said. “So, it will be 100% regardless.”
Warner plans on majoring in biology with an emphasis on pre-med in the hopes of becoming a dermatology physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner.
“I want to eventually get into the dermatology field,” she said. “I’ve always been obsessed with skin in general, just because when I was younger, I did struggle with acne a lot. So, I think it got me interested in the skin field.”
She has also talked with a lot of people in the field.
“I actually go to the dermatologist myself, and I always talk to the nurses in there that do my chemical peels and everything and they always say they love their job,” Warner said. “They love being there and so I feel like it would be a good career for me to get into.”
Warner had many people to thank for helping her get this far, most importantly her parents Julie and Mike Warner.
“I want to thank my parents, first and foremost, I wouldn’t be here without them,” she said. “They help me financially with everything, with tournaments, golf clubs, golf clothes, like I always had the nicest, newest stuff. So, I really do want to thank them for that.
“They really put me on a good path to getting a college scholarship. That was the main goal, so now that we’re here, it’s bittersweet in a way. It’s been such a long journey, but it’s so relieving to know I made it. But, I really do want to thank them because they’ve also pushed me and they’ve alway supported me.”
Warner was also thankful to her other family members and friends.
“I also want to thank my entire family, because they’re always supporting me,” she said. “They always text me before my golf tournaments and tell me good luck and they always text me after, even if I don’t do great. I think that’s really important, because it keeps me going.
“And I want to thank my friends, just because they’ve always been right next to me during this whole process. I feel like it’s really important to have good friends by your side that push you to continue doing good stuff, rather than push you to do bad stuff.”
Her high school coaches Dan Pratt and Kevin Mahady have also been a big part of her golf career.
“I want to thank coach Pratt and coach Mahady,” Warner said. “They really helped me along this journey. They made golf season so enjoyable. This whole four years has been so great. It’s honestly going to be really sad leaving, just because you get so used to their personalities and they get used to you. It’s just like you really have a family and I’m just really sad that I’m going to be leaving. But, I know that I’ll be going into good hands. I want to thank them for putting me on the right path. They also pushed me a lot, too.”
She’s also thankful for the help of her private coaches Chris Mayson and John Leary.
“Chris Mayson, he’s changed my swing completely,” Warner said. “I’m so much more accurate, I’m so much more confident in my swing and I really am appreciative of that.
“John, he’s also helped me tremendously.”
Warner was the Golden League girls golf champion for three straight years, finishing second her freshman season. She also won the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament three years in a row and went to CIF-Southern Section Individuals all four of her years.
“I’m just appreciative to have four years here,” she said. “It was a really great journey and I’m excited to start a new one.”
Warner is up for the challenge of a new environment with new golf courses to play and new people to meet.
“It’s just a different scenery and it’s just going to be a different vibe compared to here, so I’m excited for it,” she said.
