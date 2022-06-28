Unlimited talent

Rachel Garcia’s first professional softball experience finished with the Highland and UCLA grad at the top of her game.
She finished in second place on the inaugural Athletes Unlimited AUX Series points leaderboard, earning a medal to add to her extensive collection of awards.
“It was really awesome,” Garcia said of her award. “Especially when I started out so low on the leaderboard.”
It was a long way from where she started just two weeks before.
Garcia hadn’t pitched in a year when she took to the circle on June 13.
She ended up allowing six runs in her first inning of work and eight earned runs overall in 2.2 innings of work.
By her third time pitching, Garcia started to get her mojo back and she earned her first MVP award — MVP 3 — for 20 leaderboard points.
Then, she just needed to get her hitting back on track.
On Thursday, Garcia had one of the most impressive days of the entire two weeks to start out AUX Series Three.
She allowed just three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 6.2 innings to earn the win in Team O’Toole’s 4-3, eight-inning victory over Team Zerkle. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate and earned MVP 1 honors for the third straight game.
In the second game against Team Fischer, Garcia, the designated player, broke a 3-all tie with a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, she hit her second bomb of the night — a two run shot to left field.
She was named MVP 1 for the fourth straight game.
“I just felt comfortable,” Garcia said. “I felt more like myself and just getting in a groove.”
In the final game of the series, Garcia allowed two runs on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Then, she hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the top of the sixth inning and Team O’Toole went on to win 4-3 in eight innings.
“I just felt like I was finally seeing the ball and just connecting well,” Garcia said.
She was given her fifth MVP 1 award — the most of any player. She finished with the most MVP points (320) of any player.
Garcia posted a .333 batting average, drove in nine runs and tied the league-lead in home runs (3) with her roommate, catcher Dejah Mulipola. She also ranked second in strikeouts (25), one behind Georgina Corrick.
She described her first pro experience as “awesome.”
“All of the AU people have been super nice and welcoming,” she said.
Garcia’s 1,422 points came second to her final team captain, pitcher Danielle O’Toole, who picked up 1,436 points. O’Toole threw the first complete game of the season. She logged 18 strikeouts in nine appearances and held opponents to a .206 batting average. She finished with a 1.69 ERA.
“It’s pretty wild,” O’Toole said in an Athletes Unlimited press release. “I came into AUX thinking this was going to be a great tune-up for our Championship season next month in Chicago. I just wanted to get on the field, grind it out and compete. Winning was totally not in my head but I am thrilled that I came out on top after a challenging two weeks of great competition here in San Diego.”
Behind Garcia, in third place, was Mulipola and her 1,368 points. Mulipola had 13 hits with three home runs, a double and a triple. She plated 11 runs and had a .325 batting average. She also ranked second in MVP points (240) behind Garcia.
One of Garcia’s other roommates, Sis Bates, was named the Geico Defensive MVP.
“It’s amazing, because not only did they deserve it, they are such awesome people to live with,” Garcia said of her roommates.
Bates often made spectacular plays at shortstop. She had 21 putouts and a .952 fielding percentage. The award was voted on by players, facilitators and Unlimited Club members.
“If she didn’t get that award, I would have been upset for her,” Garcia said with a laugh.
Bates felt honored by the award.
“Defense is so fun for me because I get to play with the people I love,” Bates said in a press release. “I just try to make defensive plays for my pitchers because I know it fires them up and it serves as a spark plug for our team. Winning this award is pretty awesome.”
Aside from the support she got on the field and from her roommates, Garcia also had plenty of family come and cheer her on in the stands, including her mom and dad, aunt, uncle, cousins and her boyfriend and his family.
“Super important to me,” she said. “I love when my people have a chance to come watch me play and ultimately have fun doing it.”
Garcia isn’t done yet. She will play in the third season of Athletes Unlimited’s five-week Softball Championship series at the end of July in Rosemont, Illinois. The draft for the first week will be on July 25 and the season will start on July 29 with games on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
But it’s not the softball part that Garcia is looking forward to the most.
“I would say, all the friendships I get to create,” she said.
