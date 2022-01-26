Uneventful league title

PALMDALE — The Highland and Quartz Hill wrestling teams typically face off on the final day of the regular season.
It is a matchup that has determined the last several Golden League titles.
The two teams were scheduled to face off for their one meeting of the season on Tuesday night, but the Golden League finale was determined off the mat, as Quartz Hill had to forfeit due to COVID.
“It was a lot of communication on Sunday, Monday and today as well,” Highland coach Tim DeVestern said. “It was probably the most mentally exhausted I’ve ever been in my life, just by doing this. I felt it even teaching in my classes. I feel bad for a lot of people. We definitely want to determine it on the mat. We want to wrestle them. We still tried to wrestle them. Even tried to get out match to go to next week, but CIF won’t let us do it. They say the deadline is the 25th. We still want to wrestle. We were hoping they would pull a Trojan horse on us. All of a sudden just pull up.”
Tuesday was the last day of the regular season permitted by the CIF-Southern Section, since the Dual Meet Finals will be held on Saturday and the brackets for all six divisions will be released on Thursday.
“We wanted this match, because we know they’re a tough team,” DeVestern said. “We know what they’re capable of doing. We wanted this match to prepare us for team CIF and maybe we’ll even face them at team CIF.”
Highland was ranked No. 4 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 poll on Jan. 3. In the first poll on Dec. 13, Lancaster was ranked No. 5 in Division 5, Quartz Hill was No. 6 and Highland was ninth.
The CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Dual Meet Finals will be on Saturday at Mayfair High School.
Unlike previous years, the championship match of the Dual Meet Finals will not be held the same day, instead they will be held the following Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the school that is the higher seed.
“It is what it is. We all know what would happen,” said Highland senior Bobby Estrada, a four-year varsity wrestler at 126 pounds. “There’s nothing we could do. Now we have to focus on team CIF this weekend. With the division we’re in, we have the chance to be champions. It would be a nice way to cap off my senior year, being CIF champ. Being able to ring the bell in the room. The bell is symbolic of being a champion in our room.”
It is the second consecutive Golden League title for the Bulldogs, who won last year during the abbreviated spring season. Highland was still planning on honoring its seniors Tuesday night, with parents attending a Senior Night ceremony.
There was still uncertainty about the situation on Tuesday, but the determining factor was Quartz Hill had its league match against Littlerock last week canceled due to COVID. If the cancellations were ruled no contests rather than forfeits, the Royals (5-0) would have one less match than the Bulldogs (6-0).
“It’s extremely disappointing, because I knew that it was my match. There was no doubt about it,” said Highland senior Thomas Gearllach, a four-year varsity wrestler at 170 pounds. “Nobody in the league had even scored a point against me.
“For me, it’s really not about me anymore, because I’m not going to be here next year. It’s more about the younger generation right now, so I’m just going to let them know that we didn’t get to beat them this year. I wasn’t able to beat them for them, but next year they’re going to be able to do it all on their own without me holding their hands in any type of way and it’s going to be their hard-earned victory next year. Saturday is just going to be their warmup for next season and they will see if they have any holes they need to improve on.”
Highland did not have any of its other matches postponed and only competed in individual tournaments outside of the Golden League.
“Every individual tournament we’ve been in the top eight,” DeVestern said. “We’ve scored over 100 points in every individual tournament this year.
“Up to this point, this is one of probably the best teams that I’ve been coaching as a head coach the last three years. I know we’re doing really well and I can see us definitely heading in the right direction. I see us as a team being in the top four there at duals, being realistic. Once individuals comes around now, I can see us being a really big threat and a powerhouse at individuals. I do believe we’ll have three wrestlers going to State, two boys and one girl. That would be nice to have.”
The Golden League Finals, for boys and girls, will be held at Quartz Hill High School on Feb. 5.
The top four boys in each weight class advance to the CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Prelims at Shadow Hills High School on Feb. 11 and the Finals on Feb. 12.
The top five from the division finals advance to the Masters Meet, at Sonora High School on Feb. 18 and 19. The State Finals Meet is Feb. 24 through 26 at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
“I feel great right now. I feel that I’m peaking,” Estrada said. “I feel that I’m peaking right when I need to be. I feel that I’ve been putting in the work I need to put in. I feel that I’m being accountable to myself. I know what it takes to win and I feel that I’ve been holding myself up to that bar.
“It would be nice finishing off as a league champion, but that’s expected. It’s almost a given, not to sound arrogant, but I have my goals set a little higher. My goal is to finish in the top five in the state and hopefully get at least a D2 scholarship. Wrestle at the next level, continue my education and kickstart my life. I turn 18 this year. I have to get my life started at some point. I’m doing the most I can to set myself up for the rest of my life.”
The top four wrestlers in each girls weight class at the Golden League finals advance to the Eastern Division Prelims on Feb. 11 and Finals on Feb. 12 at Corona High School. The top eight in each weight class advance to the Girl’s Individual Masters Meet on Feb. 18 and 19 at Marina High School. The top eight in the Masters Meet advance to the State Finals, held in conjunction with the boy’s State Finals.
“Honestly, I feel I am getting better, compared to my first year,” said Highland senior Cierra Abrego, a third-year varsity wrestler at 170 pounds. “I always try to uplift myself. Any time I lose a match or even have a bad day at practice, I always try to lift myself, because I know every day I put the hard work in there, I’m going to get better.”
Abrego placed second at the Oxnard Girls Tournament and won her weight class at the Eastside Girls Tournament.
“I do have high expectations for myself, because I feel if you do have high expectations for yourself, that makes you work hard to achieve them,” Abrego said. “I feel that wrestling actually taught me to set my goals higher and actually push myself, like motivate me more.
“My goals are to push myself, every day higher and honestly be a better person than I was the day before. Also, to help motivate everybody and spread a good attitude, because I feel that if you spread good attitude around, it creates more of a positive energy.”
All three of Highland’s senior captains were pleased to have a somewhat normal regular season and a postseason.
“It’s more of an official season, compared to last season that was more cut off,” Abrego said. “I think it is a disappointing way to finish off the regular season, going against Quartz Hill. It’s kind of unfair, because we work hard all the time. Honestly we worked hard when we go to Golden League and CIF, but I think its disappointing because we show more of our hard work out there in front of our whole school against Quartz Hill since Quartz Hill is more of our rival school.”
There was no individual postseason last year and only the Dual Meet Finals. Highland, Quartz Hill and Lancaster all advanced to the Division 5 quarterfinals.
“Last season was super short,” Gearllach said. “It didn’t really feel like anything. It felt just like practice, because there was nobody at the matches. Most of the teams were really small and it wasn’t high level guys. I felt that I would get more out of having a practice in here than I did having those matches last season. I’m still happy I got to wrestle. It’s better than nothing. I’m thankful for that.”
Gearllach said he has high expectations for himself in the postseason.
“I think, individually, I should be at least one of the top 50 wrestlers in California, because I know I have truly devoted myself to this,” Gearllach said. “I have not cut any corners. I work tirelessly all the time and I think I have the best coaching staff compared to a lot of these other guys. I think someone has to be the champion, why doesn’t it deserve to be me?
“I’m extremely excited for that. I’m looking into college scholarships right now. This is going to show me how low on the totem pole I’m going to be starting in college. Then it’s just going to be another cycle of building my way back up there.”
