WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Quarterfinal match-ups at the Women’s Rugby World Cup appear to promise one-sided matches and a predicted meeting in the semifinals of the four top-ranked teams — England, France, New Zealand and Canada.

Defending champion and host New Zealand on Saturday will play Wales which it beat 57-0 a week ago in the group stage. Canada also faces a rematch on Sunday with the United States which it beat 29-14 last weekend.

