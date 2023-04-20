Underclassmen shine in field finals

LANCASTER — Underclassmen ruled the field event finals at the Herb Wyre Golden League Prelims on Wednesday at Antelope Valley College.
Three freshmen and two sophomores were winners in the 10 events.
Lancaster freshman Reagan Billet, fresh off her discus win in the Mt. SAC Invitational last Saturday, hit a personal-record distance of 119 feet, 8.75 inches to win the Golden League title in the discus.
“I was just really excited because it’s really fun and when you PR it just makes it even better,” Billet said.
Winning the event as a freshman was also nice.
“It’s really cool, because, as a freshman, I wouldn’t think I would have done that,” she said.
Billet has been doing the discus for almost two years and the shot put for over five years. She was fifth in the shot put (25-05.75) on Wednesday.
“(Discus) just clicked better than shot,” Billet said. “I just enjoy it more.”
Knight senior Katherine Macias finished second in the discus with a 96-10.75 and Palmdale sophomore Amy Baltazar was third with a 76-09.50.
Billet and Macias will both go to CIF in the event.
“Honestly, to just get off good throws and get them in the sector,” Billet said of her hopes for the CIF Prelims in May.
Macias won the girls shot put and qualified for CIF with a throw of 30-03.75 ahead of Lancaster’s Brianna SaMarion (29-00) and Highland junior Zephaniah Hines (27-10).
Lancaster freshman Nora Brown won the high jump by clearing 04-05.
“I felt good,” Brown said. “I was kind of nervous at first and then I started doing it and it just felt right. I haven’t practiced in a while, but after I did it, it was just me again.”
She was more than happy to win the league title as a freshman.
“It feels really good,” Brown said. “I haven’t won high jump in awhile.”
Brown’s PR in the event is 04-06. She is hoping to do her best in the CIF Prelims.
“It’s been great, especially as a freshman going to CIF, that’s great,” Jone said. “It will look great on my college applications.”
Quartz Hill sophomore MaKena Wright finished second in the high jump (4-04), while Highland junior Joanna Queenanne was third (4-02).
Wright was the Golden League champ in the triple jump with a personal-record leap of 31-06.75.
Palmdale junior Larissa Frazer finished in second place (30-07.50), followed by Quartz Hill freshman My’Arie McAlpine, who hit a PR of 29-04 and Queenanne finished fourth (28-09.50).
Palmdale freshman Brandon Robinson cleared 5-08 to win the boys high jump. He nearly cleared 5-10, but his foot caught the bar when he was almost all the way over.
Robinson also finished third in the triple jump with a PR of 40-05.
Quartz Hill freshman Samuel Rios finished second (05-06) in the high jump, while Palmdale sophomore Aaron Callahan was third (05-04).
Quartz Hill sophomore Camren Smith won the boys triple jump with a PR of 42-09. He was also second in the boys long jump with a leap of 19-00.50.
Quartz Hill senior Dorsey Davis finished second in the triple jump and qualified for CIF with his mark of 41-08.75.
Littlerock senior Omari Penn leapt to victory in the boys long jump with a distance of 19-01.75 on his third attempt.
“Honestly, I didn’t really come out here to really expect to win it,” Penn said. “I just thought I had a good chance, maybe. I just went and had fun and then I noticed, I could win this. On my third jump, I hit 19-01 and nobody was really getting that.”
Becoming a league champion was just a cherry on top for Penn, who helped make school history for the Lobos with the basketball team by reaching the playoff semifinals and the state tournament.
“This is a fun experience,” he said. “This is my first time doing track. I did it in middle school, but this is my first year (in high school). I haven’t been able to make any practices, because I’ve been at basketball. So, I’ve only been to like three practices, one track meet and this is my second one.”
He said he’s “very” excited to get to move on to CIF Prelims.
Lancaster junior Simeion Hall finished third in the long jump (18-10).
Knight senior Kyla Jones won the girls long jump with a PR of 16-05.25.
“It was on the second jump, so it was really good,” Jones said. “On the first jump, I already hit 16, and the qualifying for CIF is 16, so after the first jump I already knew I was ready.”
Jones also qualified for the league finals in the 100-meter dash — winning her heat in 12.79 seconds, which was her PR and third overall — and the 200-meter dash — finishing second in her heat and fifth overall (26.80).
“It felt really good because I haven’t done that in a cool minute,” Jones said about winning her heat. “This track felt super fast today.”
Antelope Valley junior Marykyla Shaw finished second in the long jump with a PR of 15-03.50, which also qualified her for the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 prelims. Highland sophomore Keira Nalborczyk took third with a 14-09.50.
Lancaster senior Aitor Urionabarrenechea threw a 43-19.25 to win the boys shot put and qualify for CIF.
Highland’s Roberto Molina followed with a 40-00 and Eastside sophomore Julio Serrano finished third (39-06).
The Golden League Finals for the running events are set for next Wednesday at Antelope Valley College.
