Undefeated league champs

LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team won its first undefeated Golden League title and third title in school history with a 16-2 victory over Eastside on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
Lancaster coach David Garcia has been a part of all three league titles, two shared titles as a player and now one undefeated title as a coach.
“As a coach, and as a player at Lancaster, it’s a humble experience to be able to say I won two times as a player and then as a coach, it gives me affirmation that I’m in the right spot,” he said. “I just hope that it’s not the last time for these guys. Whether they have me or not as a coach, that they keep the momentum going. I hope I left them with a statement of what Lancaster is about and they carry that on for generations to come.”
After the victory, the Eagles (15-1-1, 14-0) also celebrated their five seniors and honored the memory of teammate William Whang, who died of COVID-19 in 2020 and would have been a senior this year.
“It was something very important and special for us this whole season,” Garcia said. “At the beginning of the season, as a team collectively, we wanted to dedicate this season to Will. That was kind of our motivation and inspiration to do well this season.”
Garcia remembers William as someone who really enjoyed tennis and would have wanted to be a part of the league championship season.
“He loved Roger Federer,” Garcia said. “He loved his one-hander backhand. … In 2019, when I first took over the team, he would show up every day because he loved it and just being with the kids out here. … You can just see how much he loved being out here. He would never miss practice, because that’s what he enjoyed doing.”
William’s mother Jeonghee Whang and brother Joseph Whang were both on hand to participate in the senior ceremony. The Lancaster team managers made signs for each senior, including William, and gave it to his mother.
“He’s in a beautiful place and that helps,” Jeonghee said.
William’s family was grateful for the kind gesture of making him a part of the senior celebrations.
“It means a lot,” Joseph said. “It’s good to think that everyone remembered, even two years later.”
The other seniors honored were singles players Gabriel Perey, Aaron Meas and Mark Bonifacio and doubles players Emanuel Rubalcava and Jesse Aguilar.
Perey finished the Golden League undefeated in singles. He picked up a big win over Eastside’s Antonio Solis, 6-2, and also had a 6-0 victory and a forfeit win as Eastside did not field a No. 3 singles player.
“I think Antonio also played great, but I was able to keep up with him and just return the same energy,” Perey said.
He has improved immensely over the past few years and he credits it to his coach David Garcia and Eastside’s coach Madeline Garcia and joining the husband and wife team’s Garcia Tennis Academy.
“In coach Garcia’s tennis academy, I started playing tennis more,” Perey said. “I’d like to thank both of them and coach Greg for his Antelope Valley Tennis Association. They helped me grow, but when I started with David, he helped me improve a lot. He took my tennis to the next level.
“I feel like, with my improvement, I can finally say that I’m proud to be an undefeated Eagle just like coach.”
David Garcia also went through the league season undefeated in singles. He also won the GL singles title twice and the doubles title twice.
Perey was also grateful for everyone else associated with the team.
“I would like to thank, also, coach Michelle and the managers and the boys,” he said. “They always have a lot of energy. Our team, just our energy, helped us so much with winning. The fact that everybody wanted to play and everybody was willing on the court, it helped me to be a captain. … I also really appreciated their work ethic. I think that’s what helped contribute to my success and their success, too.”
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of junior Nick Sanchez and freshman Cooper Larson also finished the league season with an undefeated record with two wins, 6-1, 6-0, and a forfeit victory on Thursday as Eastside did not field a No. 3 doubles team.
“There were a lot of ups and downs in doubles, because I was very confused as to who I was going to put with who the whole season,” David Garcia said. “Nick and Cooper just clicked. The energy between those two are just perfect. I think they both complement each other on the courts very well. I was just very happy with the pairing for the season and I think it showed with the results.”
Meas avenged his lone loss in league play with a tight, 7-6 (5) victory over Solis. The match was even throughout as both players held serve. Solis went up 6-5, but Meas held serve to make it 6-6 and force a tiebreaker.
Solis led 3-1 before Meas pulled even and went ahead 4-3. The two were tied at 5 before Meas won the next two points and the match.
“It was very close,” Solis said. “I think I was winning at first and then he started winning, then I came back and it came down to the last few points. My second match (against Perey), I was just tired by that point.”
Solis has just three losses on the season, two to Perey and one to Meas.
“It feels pretty good,” Solis said. “I remember my first year, I was terrible. All of the seniors at that time completely stomped on me. So, it feels good to be up here now and be a lot better.”
He credited his improvement to becoming more invested in the sport and being motivated by watching Roger Federer play.
“This year, I just became really passionate about tennis,” Solis said. “I played since freshman year, but I never really practiced, I just played during the season. But this last year I just became really passionate about it and I think other people have helped me get better and push at it, especially my teammates and people outside of school who I play with have been a big inspiration for me.”
Solis benefitted from a forfeit victory for one of Eastside’s points.
The other point was won by Herberth Zelaya and Gustavo Pulido at No. 1 doubles for the Lions (4-10). The two pulled out a tightly contested 7-5 win over Lancaster freshmen substitutes Lucas Hidalgo and Lucas Babbitt.
Solis was happy with how far the Lions have come this season.
“Basically no one had played before, other than Chris (Rojas), and they had a lot of fun,” Solis said. “So, that’s what’s important at the end.”
Meas also won a 6-0 set and won by forfeit, while Jesse Dent picked up a 6-3 win at No. 3 singles for the Eagles.
Lancaster’s No. 2 doubles team of Landon Donahue-Black and Rubalcava won two 6-1 sets and a forfeit, while the No. 3 team of Fabio Iqbal and Aguilar won a 6-3 set and a forfeit.
The two teams will now send their top two singles players and doubles teams to the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament on Saturday at Palmdale High.
Perey, Solis and Meas are the top three singles players in the league, while Sanchez and Larson are the top doubles team.
